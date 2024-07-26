Have You Seen This Pterodactyl? Dinosaur Missing in Mexico City

A smuggle worthy of Jurassic Park villain Dennis Nedry. A giant mechanical dinosaur was stolen from a exhibition at a popular mall in southern Mexico City, according to local media.

Bloomberg
Published26 Jul 2024, 12:13 AM IST
Have You Seen This Pterodactyl? Dinosaur Missing in Mexico City
Have You Seen This Pterodactyl? Dinosaur Missing in Mexico City

(Bloomberg) -- A smuggle worthy of Jurassic Park villain Dennis Nedry. A giant mechanical dinosaur was stolen from a exhibition at a popular mall in southern Mexico City, according to local media. 

The $109,000 pterodactyl, a unique piece made for the Jurassic World show, was last seen between July 17 and 18, and authorities started an investigation Wednesday, checking security cameras and interviewing potential witnesses. 

The theft of a dinosaur at a shopping mall is a first in the country, adding to a long list of stolen or mutilated pieces at open air or closed exhibitions. 

In 1999, 12 paintings by famed artist Rufino Tamayo were stolen from a gallery holding a show in his honor. The pieces were soon recovered. In 2000, a 90 cm-tall (2.95 feet) bronze statue of a Celtic deity by famed artist Leonora Carrington was stolen from Reforma, one of the main avenues in the country’s capital, despite a security detail assigned to keep an eye on it and dozens of other sculptures in display. The heavy piece was dropped and recovered from a park nearby.  

Last year, a quarter-ton, 3 meter-high horse statue by Isauro Ali disappeared from an area next to a military headquarter in the capital. But perhaps the most brazen theft was that of a massive bronze statue of Mexican Independence hero Jose Maria Morelos riding a horse that in 2012 was cut and stolen in pieces from the side of a road connecting Mexico City with the weekend retreat city of Cuernavaca. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 12:13 AM IST
HomeNewsHave You Seen This Pterodactyl? Dinosaur Missing in Mexico City

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.85
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    8.1 (4.8%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.30
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    1.15 (0.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    326.00
    03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.49%)

    NTPC

    392.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -0.5 (-0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Data Patterns India

    3,391.95
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    307.6 (9.97%)

    Jyothy Labs

    547.15
    03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    39.2 (7.72%)

    Tata Motors DVR

    747.10
    03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    45.6 (6.5%)

    Tata Motors

    1,091.05
    03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    63.4 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,295.00-117.00
      Chennai
      70,534.00-182.00
      Delhi
      70,672.00-44.00
      Kolkata
      70,672.00-44.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue