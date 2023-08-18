Hawaii Fires Turn a Safe Investment Into a Big Risk
- Utilities are supposed to be a staid investment; Hawaiian Electric is down 68% since the Maui fires started
America’s power grid is largely run by private utilities backed by investors seeking slow and steady returns. The deadly wildfire that scorched parts of Hawaii is heightening Wall Street’s fears that the system’s value proposition faces mounting pressure.
