Hawaii Fires Turn a Safe Investment Into a Big Risk

America’s power grid is largely run by private utilities backed by investors seeking slow and steady returns. The deadly wildfire that scorched parts of Hawaii is heightening Wall Street’s fears that the system’s value proposition faces mounting pressure.

Investors in recent days have fled Hawaiian Electric Industries, parent company of a utility by the same name, as victims scrutinize its role in last week’s blaze. A selloff in the utility’s stock has hammered its share price 68% lower since Aug. 7, a level not seen since 1987, while bondholders have unloaded the company’s debt at steep discounts.

Investigators haven’t pinpointed the cause of the fire that killed more than 100 people and reduced much of the oceanside town of Lahaina to ash. But mounting evidence suggests the utility’s equipment was involved. Some survivors have filed lawsuits accusing Hawaiian Electric of negligence, alleging the company heightened the threat in part by running electricity through power lines as high winds swept across Maui.

The company has begun consulting with restructuring advisers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Hawaiian Electric Chief Executive Shelee Kimura said at a news conference Monday that the company doesn’t have an automatic shut-off plan that some other utilities use to limit fire risk. Doing so could harm the elderly or hospital patients, she said, while hindering water pumps essential for firefighting.

“Even in places where this has been used, it is controversial and it is not universally accepted," she said. A spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the company is working with state and county officials as they investigate the fire.

In 2018, a downed power line in a drought-stricken California forest set off a blaze that leveled the town of Paradise and killed dozens. The incident helped drive PG&E into bankruptcy and saddled it with a $13.5 billion settlement with victims, upending how investors evaluate a sector traditionally seen as a safe bet.

“What has happened now for these utilities is there is heightened risk that really goes against what investors want," said Neil Kalton, an analyst at Wells Fargo.

Researchers have for years warned about growing fire risks in Hawaii and elsewhere, as a warming climate boosts the frequency and magnitude of conditions that spread such blazes.

With tracts of increasingly dry grass or woodlands acting as kindling, investigators and victims’ lawyers have at times pointed to fallen transmission lines as sparking fires. In June, an Oregon jury found power company PacifiCorp liable for at least $90 million in damages from a 2020 fire, ruling that it had negligently failed to limit risks.

Analysts say the company’s total costs could balloon as the class-action suit involving thousands of additional plaintiffs concludes. PacifiCorp, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, said it “will vigorously pursue appeals and are confident that we will prevail."

The fear of massive payouts has led investors to increasingly push for upgrades, such as underground transmission lines, to sometimes aging infrastructure. That spending by utilities across the country, coupled with renewable energy build-outs, ultimately means large bills for ratepayers.

“There’s obviously been more and more focus on these infrastructure investments given the weather environment," said Andrew Bischof, an equity strategist at Morningstar.

Hawaiian Electric has been slow to complete such work despite warning in 2019 that it needed to do more.

For now, teams totaling more than 400 people have fanned out across Maui to repair transmission lines and bring electricity back to schools, water facilities and hotels expected to be used as temporary shelter. The utility said on Thursday that it has restored power to about 80% of customers who lost it last week.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, which also owns American Savings Bank, includes three utilities that operate as Hawaiian Electric. The power companies reported a collective $143.6 million cash on hand in June, a sum that analysts say is more than enough to pay for the current cleanup.

Longer term, however, the utility will need to cobble together capital from increasingly wary equity and debt markets.

S&P on Tuesday downgraded the company’s credit rating to junk status, citing how the wildfires “destroyed a significant segment of [Hawaiian Electric’s] customer base that will take many years to restore." Some company bonds traded on secondary markets this week at their lowest prices ever, according to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

Using California blazes as a guideline, Guggenheim Partners estimated that the more than 2,000 structures consumed across Maui could carry about $2 million apiece in damages. That potential liability makes it hard to imagine Hawaiian Electric emerging in its current form, Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza said.

“Either the utility gets recovery funding and the state or federal government provide a backstop," he added, “or the company has to reorganize."