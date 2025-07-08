Hayabusa accident caught on camera: Bike hits delivery agent in Karnataka's Mysuru, both killed | Viral video

A speeding Hayabusa superbike crashed into a Zomato delivery boy's bike in Mysuru on July 6, killing both riders. The entire accident was caught on camera. According to CCTV footage, the Hayabusa, travelling at high speed, hit the Zomato delivery rider, who was riding along the roadside. The superbike then dragged the delivery bike for several metres before skidding and crashing. The delivery boy was thrown off and fell to the ground, away from his motorbike.

The Zomato delivery rider, identified as Kartik, died on the spot.

The Hayabusa rider, Syed Saroon from Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, lost control of his bike, which skidded for several metres before bursting into flames, reportedly due to a petrol leak.

Syed Saroon was taken to hospital, where he later died from his burn injuries.

The case has been registered at the NR Traffic Police Station and an investigation is ongoing.

Bengaluru Delivery Agent, 25, Killed in KSRTC Bus Crash In a similar incident, a 25-year-old delivery executive lost his life after being run over by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Mysuru Bank Circle in central Bengaluru last week. The victim, identified as Azhar Pasha, was a resident of Neelasandra and reportedly worked for an e-commerce platform.

According to the Upparpete traffic police, Pasha had been returning home from work when the accident occurred. A Tirupati-Bengaluru KSRTC bus allegedly collided with his motorcycle, resulting in severe injuries. Authorities confirmed that Pasha died on the spot due to the impact.

Following the incident, the police detained the bus driver for questioning. The KSRTC bus involved in the accident was also seized as part of the investigation.