HC asks Mumbai civic body to accept resignation of Uddhav’s Assembly bypoll candidate Rutuja Latke2 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- The Bombay HC has asked the Mumbai civic body to accept the resignation of Uddhav's candidate in Andheri East bypolls
The Bombay High Court (HC) has asked the Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s party in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypolls. The Mumbai civic body has been asked to accept Rutuja Latke’s resignation by 11 am on Friday, 14 October.
A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sharmila Deshmukh said the use or non-use of discretion by the BMC Commissioner in taking a decision on the resignation, in this case, was "arbitrary".
The bench directed the competent authority of the BMC to accept the resignation and issue an appropriate letter. The direction by the Bombay HC would pave way for Rutuja Latke to file her nominations for the Andheri by-election on Friday.
"She (Rutuja Latke) is your (BMC) employee...You should be helping her out," the high court said.
Earlier in the day, Rutuja Latke's counsel Vishwajeet Sawant had told the high court that she is a clerk and has no pending dues or enquiries. For the Andheri East by-election, the date for filing the nomination papers is 14 October. The Andheri East by-election would be held on 4 November.
The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Rutuja Latke's husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke.
On Wednesday, the faction led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that Rutuja Latke was being pressured by the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest the Andheri East by-election on their ticket.
The Uddhav Thackeray faction also alleged political pressure on the Mumbai civic body to delay the resignation of Rutuja Latke as its employee to scuttle her candidature for the Andheri East bypolls. However, BMC commissioner I S Chahal had denied any political pressure.
(With agency inputs)
