HC restrains sale of GEAR trust’s assets after loan default
Axis Finance sought court’s urgent intervention to protect and preserve the outstanding loan amount, pending the hearing and final disposal of its arbitration petition
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has restrained Gifted Education and Research Foundation (GEAR) from disposing of its assets after the education trust defaulted on a ₹35-crore loan from Axis Finance, a non-banking subsidiary of private lender Axis Bank.
