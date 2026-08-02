HCL Technologies Ltd has become the latest Indian information technology service provider to be hit by shrinking orders from top clients, with Google expected to trim its IT bill as the rise of automation tools leads large companies to revisit their existing tech contracts.
HCLTech becomes latest Indian IT firm to face top client blues as Google consolidates vendors
SummaryThe changes are part of a vendor consolidation drive undertaken by Marc Berson, who took over as the head of Google Internal Systems in February last year.
HCL Technologies Ltd has become the latest Indian information technology service provider to be hit by shrinking orders from top clients, with Google expected to trim its IT bill as the rise of automation tools leads large companies to revisit their existing tech contracts.
About the Author
Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
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