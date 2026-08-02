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HCLTech becomes latest Indian IT firm to face top client blues as Google consolidates vendors

Jas Bardia
3 min read2 Aug 2026, 06:30 AM IST
For now, HCLTech may lose out on application development and maintenance work, one of the three arms of work it handles for Google.
For now, HCLTech may lose out on application development and maintenance work, one of the three arms of work it handles for Google. (HCL Technologies)
Summary

The changes are part of a vendor consolidation drive undertaken by Marc Berson, who took over as the head of Google Internal Systems in February last year.

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HCL Technologies Ltd has become the latest Indian information technology service provider to be hit by shrinking orders from top clients, with Google expected to trim its IT bill as the rise of automation tools leads large companies to revisit their existing tech contracts.

HCL Technologies Ltd has become the latest Indian information technology service provider to be hit by shrinking orders from top clients, with Google expected to trim its IT bill as the rise of automation tools leads large companies to revisit their existing tech contracts.

India’s third-largest IT services company could lose about a fourth of its annual business from Google, or up to $50 million, as the global tech company has decided to bundle that work as part of a separate deal, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

India’s third-largest IT services company could lose about a fourth of its annual business from Google, or up to $50 million, as the global tech company has decided to bundle that work as part of a separate deal, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

HCLTech got about $200 million annually from Google, which is one of its 10 largest accounts. The Noida-based company handles application development, engineering services and IT infrastructure-related work for Google.

Also Read | HCL Tech: Despite strong deal wins, risk-reward remains unfavourable

The loss would translate to about 0.3% of its $14.66 billion revenue and about 6% of its incremental revenue last fiscal. The company was the fastest-growing tech services firm among the top six in India.

Emails sent to Google and HCLTech on 25 July went unanswered.

For now, HCLTech may lose out on application development and maintenance work, one of the three arms of work it handles for Google. The other two arms are coding-related work and integration of software products including SAP and Salesforce.

“HCL was handling this application development work for the last 10 years and had around 1,000 people working on this project,” one person with knowledge of the matter said. “These employees will be deployed to other projects, and the transition will last around three months.”

This full-stack application development work was part of a larger multi-million dollar deal spanning atleast three years that was awarded to IBM, Accenture and Deloitte, according to the first person.

Also Read | Cognizant outpaces TCS, Infosys; stock takes off despite demand gloom

Vendor consolidation

A second person said the company also lost out on about $25 million of new application development work as Google put the deal on hold for an undisclosed reason.

Both people confirmed that the changes are part of a vendor consolidation drive undertaken by Marc Berson, who took over as the head of Google Internal Systems in February last year.

Still, HCLTech is expected to be the fastest-growing of the country’s big six IT companies as its management expects to end the fiscal with a full-year growth of 1-4% in constant currency terms. Constant currency does not take currency fluctuations into account.

While HCLTech won a $1.14 billion workplace management contract from Mercedes-Benz in July, its contribution to revenue this fiscal will be negligible, according to the management.

HCLTech is the latest in the list of companies to face growth blues from top clients. Over the past three months, Infosys lost two of its largest clients, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, to HCLTech and Cognizant due to execution delays and low margins.

Infosys had bagged a $3.2 billion, eight-year IT transformation deal with Daimler in December 2020. Daimler had split into Mercedes-Benz Group and Daimler Trucks in December 2021, but both units retained Infosys for IT services work.

Wipro, the fourth-largest Indian IT company, lost $100 million, or almost 1% of its full-year revenue, from New York-based Estée Lauder, as part of a vendor consolidation drive by the cosmetics company. In February 2021, Wipro bagged a $500 million IT modernization deal spanning five years with Estée Lauder.

Also Read | Coforge races ahead in Q1, Mphasis treads carefully

Smaller rivals

While large tech services firms faced challenges from their top accounts, their smaller peers getting $1 billion-2 billion in annual revenue were not insulated.

Sonata Software Ltd’s revenue declined by 30% on a sequential basis during the April-June 2025 period after Microsoft, one of its three largest accounts, sold its software licenses directly to firms rather than rely on Sonata for its client reach.

According to a Mint report dated 1 June 2025, Mphasis Ltd lost about 8% of its annual revenue from FedEx, which was one of its three largest clients.

The increased usage of productivity tools like Claude Code and Microsoft CoPilot is prompting large companies to relook at existing tech contracts, said Karan Uppal, lead IT analyst at Phillip Capital.

"While hyperscalers are investing heavily in AI infrastructure and capabilities, they are squeezing third-party IT vendors with high productivity passbacks. Other large enterprises in BFSI, retail, etc. are offering contracts to the lowest bidder or consolidating IT vendors in order to save costs,” Uppal said.

The rise of automation tools forces IT services companies towards two opposite ends. They either bag deals at lower operating margins or let go of large deals if they are margin dilutive.

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Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsHCLTech becomes latest Indian IT firm to face top client blues as Google consolidates vendors

HCLTech becomes latest Indian IT firm to face top client blues as Google consolidates vendors

Jas Bardia
3 min read2 Aug 2026, 06:30 AM IST
For now, HCLTech may lose out on application development and maintenance work, one of the three arms of work it handles for Google.
For now, HCLTech may lose out on application development and maintenance work, one of the three arms of work it handles for Google. (HCL Technologies)
Summary

The changes are part of a vendor consolidation drive undertaken by Marc Berson, who took over as the head of Google Internal Systems in February last year.

Gift this article

HCL Technologies Ltd has become the latest Indian information technology service provider to be hit by shrinking orders from top clients, with Google expected to trim its IT bill as the rise of automation tools leads large companies to revisit their existing tech contracts.

HCL Technologies Ltd has become the latest Indian information technology service provider to be hit by shrinking orders from top clients, with Google expected to trim its IT bill as the rise of automation tools leads large companies to revisit their existing tech contracts.

India’s third-largest IT services company could lose about a fourth of its annual business from Google, or up to $50 million, as the global tech company has decided to bundle that work as part of a separate deal, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

India’s third-largest IT services company could lose about a fourth of its annual business from Google, or up to $50 million, as the global tech company has decided to bundle that work as part of a separate deal, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

HCLTech got about $200 million annually from Google, which is one of its 10 largest accounts. The Noida-based company handles application development, engineering services and IT infrastructure-related work for Google.

Also Read | HCL Tech: Despite strong deal wins, risk-reward remains unfavourable

The loss would translate to about 0.3% of its $14.66 billion revenue and about 6% of its incremental revenue last fiscal. The company was the fastest-growing tech services firm among the top six in India.

Emails sent to Google and HCLTech on 25 July went unanswered.

For now, HCLTech may lose out on application development and maintenance work, one of the three arms of work it handles for Google. The other two arms are coding-related work and integration of software products including SAP and Salesforce.

“HCL was handling this application development work for the last 10 years and had around 1,000 people working on this project,” one person with knowledge of the matter said. “These employees will be deployed to other projects, and the transition will last around three months.”

This full-stack application development work was part of a larger multi-million dollar deal spanning atleast three years that was awarded to IBM, Accenture and Deloitte, according to the first person.

Also Read | Cognizant outpaces TCS, Infosys; stock takes off despite demand gloom

Vendor consolidation

A second person said the company also lost out on about $25 million of new application development work as Google put the deal on hold for an undisclosed reason.

Both people confirmed that the changes are part of a vendor consolidation drive undertaken by Marc Berson, who took over as the head of Google Internal Systems in February last year.

Still, HCLTech is expected to be the fastest-growing of the country’s big six IT companies as its management expects to end the fiscal with a full-year growth of 1-4% in constant currency terms. Constant currency does not take currency fluctuations into account.

While HCLTech won a $1.14 billion workplace management contract from Mercedes-Benz in July, its contribution to revenue this fiscal will be negligible, according to the management.

HCLTech is the latest in the list of companies to face growth blues from top clients. Over the past three months, Infosys lost two of its largest clients, Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, to HCLTech and Cognizant due to execution delays and low margins.

Infosys had bagged a $3.2 billion, eight-year IT transformation deal with Daimler in December 2020. Daimler had split into Mercedes-Benz Group and Daimler Trucks in December 2021, but both units retained Infosys for IT services work.

Wipro, the fourth-largest Indian IT company, lost $100 million, or almost 1% of its full-year revenue, from New York-based Estée Lauder, as part of a vendor consolidation drive by the cosmetics company. In February 2021, Wipro bagged a $500 million IT modernization deal spanning five years with Estée Lauder.

Also Read | Coforge races ahead in Q1, Mphasis treads carefully

Smaller rivals

While large tech services firms faced challenges from their top accounts, their smaller peers getting $1 billion-2 billion in annual revenue were not insulated.

Sonata Software Ltd’s revenue declined by 30% on a sequential basis during the April-June 2025 period after Microsoft, one of its three largest accounts, sold its software licenses directly to firms rather than rely on Sonata for its client reach.

According to a Mint report dated 1 June 2025, Mphasis Ltd lost about 8% of its annual revenue from FedEx, which was one of its three largest clients.

The increased usage of productivity tools like Claude Code and Microsoft CoPilot is prompting large companies to relook at existing tech contracts, said Karan Uppal, lead IT analyst at Phillip Capital.

"While hyperscalers are investing heavily in AI infrastructure and capabilities, they are squeezing third-party IT vendors with high productivity passbacks. Other large enterprises in BFSI, retail, etc. are offering contracts to the lowest bidder or consolidating IT vendors in order to save costs,” Uppal said.

The rise of automation tools forces IT services companies towards two opposite ends. They either bag deals at lower operating margins or let go of large deals if they are margin dilutive.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsHCLTech becomes latest Indian IT firm to face top client blues as Google consolidates vendors
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