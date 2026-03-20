HDFC Bank crisis: Investors in the dark despite repeated reassurance

“How can a chairman say that he was uncomfortable, but I did not record anything, did not do anything? You are the chairman, you are leading the board, you are signing the minutes, you are deciding the agenda, you are running the board meeting, and you say that for two years, I was having governance concerns, and I did not speak,” said Gupta, a former executive director at India’s market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Gupta said other independent directors should issue a common statement clearing the mist.