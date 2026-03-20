Investors were left scratching their heads on Thursday after the abrupt resignation of HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty the previous night, while shares of India's largest private sector lender plunged 5%. Despite the strong words from the exiting chairman, analysts do not expect any material irregularities at the bank, while attention turns to the reappointment of chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan.
HDFC Bank crisis: Investors in the dark despite repeated reassurance
SummaryBank insists nothing wrong on regulatory side, but market takes fright.
Investors were left scratching their heads on Thursday after the abrupt resignation of HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty the previous night, while shares of India's largest private sector lender plunged 5%. Despite the strong words from the exiting chairman, analysts do not expect any material irregularities at the bank, while attention turns to the reappointment of chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan.