HDFC Bank fined ₹1.91 crore, Axis Bank penalized ₹1 crore for non-compliance with RBI directions

The RBI has fined HDFC Bank 1.91 crore and Axis Bank 1 crore for regulatory non-compliance. HDFC Bank violated deposit regulations and customer service guidelines, while Axis Bank breached the Banking Regulation Act and KYC rules, impacting agricultural loans and account management.

Riya R Alex
Published10 Sep 2024, 10:54 PM IST
RBI fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.
RBI fines Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined HDFC Bank Limited Rs1.91 crore and penalized Axis Bank Limited 1 crore.

The central bank said in a statement that HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank, has been charged a penalty for non-compliance with certain directions of RBI on interest rates on deposits, recovery agents engaged by banks and customer service in banks.

The central bank conducted a statutory inspection on March 31, 2022, and issued a show cause notice. Based on the show cause notice and oral hearings conducted by the RBI, it decided to penalise HDFC Bank for giving depositors gifts costing more than 250 crore when accepting deposits.

Also Read | RBI to remain divergent among central banks, maintain status quo till FY25: SBI

The bank also opened savings accounts for ineligible entities and failed to ensure customers were not contacted before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the central bank has fined Axis Bank for violating certain regulations of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and for non-compliance with specific directions issued by RBI on interest rates on deposits, know your customer (KYC), and credit flow to agriculture for collateral-free agricultural loans.

The Central Bank conducted a statutory inspection regarding Axis Bank’s financial position on March 31, 2023. Based on the inspection, the central bank issued a show cause notice for non-compliance, the bank said in a statement.

Based on Axis Bank’s reply to the notice, RBI concluded that the bank opened savings accounts for ineligible entities and allotted multiple customer identification codes to a few customers instead of a Unique Customer Identification Code (UCIC).

Also Read | RBI deputy governor cautions fintech platform lenders on privacy concerns

Additionally, Axis Bank obtained collateral security for agricultural loans up 1.60 lakh in some cases, and one of its wholly owned subsidiaries took over the business of a service provider, which is not permitted by the RBI.

Also Read | Armed with RBI sanction, first fintech self regulator to ramp up enforcement

Pertinently, HDFC Bank reported a drop of two per cent in net profit at 16,175 crore in April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 10:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsHDFC Bank fined ₹1.91 crore, Axis Bank penalized ₹1 crore for non-compliance with RBI directions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue