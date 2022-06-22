HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: Why now? CEO explains in letter to shareholders2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 11:52 AM IST
- HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is subject to various regulatory approvals and will take effect in about 15 to 18 months
Listen to this article
In a letter to shareholders in its annual report for 2021-22, India's private lender HDFC Bank's chief executive officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan explained the reasons and the timing of the proposed merger with housing finance company HDFC Ltd, subject to various regulatory approvals and will take effect in about 15 to 18 months.