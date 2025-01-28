After the release of ‘Making of a Bad Boy’ documentary which delved into the childhood of Sean ’Diddy' Combs, another ducoseries named ‘The Fall of Diddy’ has been released. Investigation Discovery released its own four-part docuseries on Monday, January 27.

The documentary, which explores the rise and fall of the hip-hop mogul and the sexual assault allegations against him, is being aired on Max. Max is not available in India.

A young woman, whose identity remains confidential due to her security, shared her fears about speaking out against Sean Combs in the documentary series.

As a former classmate from Howard University in 1988, she recounted witnessing an alleged incident where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs used a belt to assault his girlfriend outside a dormitory.

“I am absolutely nervous about sharing what I’ve seen him do to another human being. He’s powerful. And he’s scary,” she was quoted as saying by the Hollywood Reporter.

“I do think the fear has been incredibly palpable for so many people — even those who came forward and those who came close to and are not yet ready — in a very, very tangible way and, at least from my experience, that I have not felt as acutely before,” Emma Schwartz, a co-director on The Fall of Diddy, said.

Revelations from ‘Making of a Bad Boy’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' mother Janice held wild sex parties at his childhood home where one would walk into any room to find naked couples, the rapper's childhood friend has claimed, revealing disturbing details of the music mogul's early life with his mother in a documentary called ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy’.

Tim “Dawg” Patterson, a hip-hop producer, revealed it was just Saturday night for Sean Combs; he was around drug addicts, pimps and they would walk into rooms to find people “butt naked.”

He said, “It wouldn’t be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked.”