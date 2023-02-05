‘He is yet to be matured’: Minister slams Aaditya Thackeray for daring CM Shinde
Aaditya Thackeray had earlier challenged CM Eknath Shinde to contest elections against him
Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray for challenging CM Eknath Shinde to contest an election against him from Mumbai's Worli, and said that he (Aaditya) is yet to be matured.
