‘He said he wants to rape me’: Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faces fresh allegations

Another serious claim of harassment has been levelled against Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. A transwoman reportedly claimed that Kamkootathil had once told her in a message that he “wanted to rape" her.

Advertisement

A trans woman, identified as Avanthika, claimed that Mamkootathil told her that he wanted to “do it" in Bengaluru or Hyderabad, Onmanorama reported.

“I think he is sexually frustrated because he said he wants to rape me. He said we can go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad and do it," she claimed.

According to reports, Avanthika said she had met him in a debate during the elections, after which he reached out to her on social media. “It started as a normal friendship, but he later made it a disgusting experience," she said.

She was quoted by Onmanorama as saying, “I first came to know Rahul Mamkootathil after the Thrikkakara byelection. Since then, we have had a friendship. Over time, his conversations turned sexually suggestive and perverse."

Advertisement

'On one occasion, he told me directly that he wanted to rape me. He suggested that we go to Bangalore or Hyderabad for it. That was the kind of disturbing exchange I had with him, and it was a terrible experience," she alleged.

Avantika reportedly alleged that just before his press conference on Thursday, Mamkootathil called her asking her not to reveal these matters, and has since blocked her.

“He destroyed the evidence, since he sent messages via Telegram in vanish mode. Those disappear once viewed. I believe he deliberately planned it that way and has sent similar messages to many others. For nearly six months, he kept sending me such messages," she said.

The fresh allegation comes after actress Rini Ann George and writer Honey Bhaskaran accused Rahul of inappropriate behaviour.

Advertisement

Rini Ann George's allegations Rini Ann George had accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour.

Without taking Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's name earlier, she alleged that a prominent youth leader from a well-known political party in Kerala sent her inappropriate text messages.

According to the Hindustan Times, Rini addressed the media in Kochi on Wednesday and claimed, “I came in contact with the politician through social media."

"His inappropriate behaviour began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him. When I threatened to expose him, he said, you go tell anyone...who cares?," she was quoted as saying.

The actor further alleged that several other women have faced such harassment from him. “Through my friends, I have learnt that several other women have faced harassment. I am speaking up for them," she said.

Advertisement

“I have not suffered any assault, but I have received such messages. He once said let’s book a room in a five-star hotel, you should come. When I reacted strongly, there was no trouble for a while. But later, he began messaging me again,” she claimed.

Rini also claimed that she had complained against him to senior members of his party, but instead of disciplinary action, he was given a prominent position.

“If I file a complaint, I will put myself in danger. That will be the only result. I urge women in the country to elect public representatives wisely,” she was quoted by HT as saying.

She also claimed she did not wish to ‘embarrass’ the political party involved.

Advertisement

Honey Bhaskaran's allegations Later, writer Honey Bhaskaran alleged on social media that Mamkootathil had chatted with her on Instagram and later made derogatory remarks about her to others.

Rahul Mamkootathil quits as Kerala Youth Congress chief Congress MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil had announced his resignation as Kerala Youth Congress president on Thursday. The resignation followed protests by the BJP and the CPI(M)’s youth wing over the allegations.

He said at a press conference, "At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not waste their time and energy on such matters."

"Hence, I have decided to resign from the post of Youth Congress president. I still believe that I have not committed any illegal act," he said.

Advertisement

On Rini's claims, Rahul said, "The actress is my friend, and I don’t believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now."

On Honey Bhaskaran's allegations, Mamkootathil said he had also seen the post but that no evidence was provided.

"It was a healthy conversation and I do not wish to disclose the remaining chat. I have done nothing illegal against her, and she has not lodged any complaint till now," Mamkootathil maintained.

Mamkootathil said he had spoken to Satheesan, who had not informed him of any complaint. "If there is a complaint, I will prove my innocence before the court," he said, adding that he had seen the press conference of the opposition leader, who did not take his name in connection with the incident.