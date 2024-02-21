He Was an Ally of the U.S. War on Drugs. Prosecutors Promise to Expose His Double Life.
SummaryEx-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is accused of helping move tons of cocaine to the U.S.
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was once the toast of Washington as a key ally in the war on drugs. Now he is headed to trial in New York on allegations of helping move 500 tons of cocaine through his country.
