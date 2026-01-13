Health tech startups deploy AI to overcome India’s preventive care apathy
Tata 1mg and Fittr to Apollo Hospitals are targeting growing awareness about health in India to overcome indifference about preventive healthcare. And they are betting on AI tools to overcome this hurdle.
BENGALURU/MUMBAI : Indians have not fully embraced routine health monitoring, and the nation’s digital health startups are betting on artificial intelligence to overcome this hurdle. Founders of weight management apps to online diagnostic platforms are pouring money into AI tools that personalize care, speed up analysis, and cut costs.