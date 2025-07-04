Health ministry pushes to fill key vacancies at medical education regulator before academic session
The absence of key National Medical Commission members could delay inspections and affect medical college admissions as the new academic session approaches.
New Delhi: The health ministry has asked the Cabinet Secretariat to urgently fill 18 top-level vacancies at the country’s apex medical education regulator, which is reeling under a leadership void just ahead of the next academic session, two officials aware of the matter said.