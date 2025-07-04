New Delhi: The health ministry has asked the Cabinet Secretariat to urgently fill 18 top-level vacancies at the country’s apex medical education regulator, which is reeling under a leadership void just ahead of the next academic session, two officials aware of the matter said.

The ministry sought an expedited review of shortlisted candidates for the vacant positions at the National Medical Commission (NMC), the officials said. NMC appointments are made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on the recommendations of a search committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary.

Of the 20 member posts at the NMC, only two are occupied and even they have completed their tenure. The leadership void comes at a crucial time for medical education. Results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses, which the NMC conducts, were declared on 14 June and counseling for admissions has started.

The NMC consists of a chairperson, 10 ex-officio members, and 22 part-time members. The 18 posts of members equivalent to the rank of additional secretary have been vacant for six to eight months, an official said, emphasising that these members are responsible for overseeing the functioning of medical colleges and implementing reforms.

The key vacancies include the posts of the presidents and whole-time and part-time members of four boards under NMC—the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, Postgraduate Medical Education Board, Ethics and Medical Registration Board and Medical Assessment and Rating Board.

“The current members, typically holding vice-chancellor positions and with extensive academic backgrounds, are empowered to manage medical college seats, conduct inspections, and handle appeals," the second official said. “Two members have completed their tenure and have tendered their resignations, which the commission has not accepted in order to prevent a complete vacuum."

Dr Dilip Bhanushali, president, Indian Medical Association, said the NMC is currently grappling with several vacant posts and ineffective functioning. “NMC was established to bring transparency and reforms in the medical education curriculum, but is not satisfactory because the commission does not have enough workforce."

Queries sent to the health ministry's secretary's office, health ministry spokesperson, cabinet secretariate on Tuesday and NMC's secretary's office on Thursday remained unanswered.

Risk of delays

The Medical Assessment Rating Board is responsible for the inspection and evaluation of medical colleges through the year, a function that becomes more crucial during admission time. The absence of board members delays these inspections, adversely affecting admissions and possibly deferring the start of the fresh academic session.

“The Medical Assessment Rating Board, which oversees the assessment and inspections of colleges, is a concern given that admissions for the academic session begin shortly," the first official said.

Admissions are scheduled to start in August, once the counselling process ends.

Over 1.2 million of more than 2.2 million candidates who appeared for NEET 2025 qualified for admissions to medical colleges. Online counselling for admissions is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee of the Directorate General of Health Services. It helps candidates go through the complex process of seat allocation based on their performance in the entrance exam.

Thomas called for reforming the National Exit Test, a common final year undergraduate medical examination that is conducted by the NMC for granting licences to practice medicine.

“Effective implementation of the National Exit Test can serve as a transparent tool to assess college performance and initiate corrective action where needed. Leveraging technology for continuous monitoring can reduce reliance on outdated, subjective inspection systems and help usher in a culture of accountability and quality," Thomas said.

India now offers 74,306 postgraduate seats and 118,190 undergraduate seats, with 1.38 million registered doctors.

Concerns over NMC's functioning are not new. In 2023, former NMC secretary Vipul Aggarwal highlighted serious lapses and requested urgent reforms, Mint reported last year.