Govt prohibits 34 drugs for animal use citing risk to humans after commerce ministry request
SummaryAntibiotic resistance in humans can be transferred by consuming milk, meat, eggs and other dairy products from animals treated with these drugs.
.New Delhi: The government has banned the import, manufacture, sale and distribution of 15 antibiotics, 18 antivirals and one antiprotozoal drug for animal use, aiming to check the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story