Health facilities to display "Sugar and Oil" warning boards

New Delhi: Taking a leaf from schools and workplaces that have recently started displaying warning signs about high sugar and oil content in street food, the central government is planning to install these so-called ‘oil and sugar boards’ in hospitals, medical colleges and healthcare centres.

The National Health Mission’s (NHM) plan is part of a playbook to combat obesity and curtail unhealthy eating habits.

An alarming recent report in the Lancet predicted obesity in India could jump from 180 million individuals in 2021 to 449 million by 2050, making it the country with the highest obesity burden globally after the US and China.

Another Lancet study from 2022 revealed that India had 12.5 million obese children in 2022, a significant increase from 0.4 million in 1990. The Centre has asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to come up with an ideal nutrition diet for Indians and roll out a nationwide screening programme for measuring obesity among school children.

“Our nation is experiencing a rapid rise in obesity and associated lifestyle disorders, particularly in urban areas and among children. There is an urgent need to combat obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCD) through healthier habits and reduction in oil and sugar consumption," said a health ministry official in a letter to States/UTs, seen by Mint.

"In view of this, States/UTs are requested to take proactive measures to ensure prominent display of ‘oil and sugar boards’ in health facilities such as Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Health and Wellness Centres), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Health Centres (DHCs) and sub-divisional and district offices and medical colleges,” the letter added.

Multi-pronged approach to combat obesity

Beyond the new warning boards, the health ministry is implementing a multi-pronged approach to combat unhealthy eating, focusing heavily on sensitization and education at the community and school levels.

The ministry has specifically called for school teachers and children to be educated on healthy diets and reduced sugar and oil intake. This will be integrated into existing health screening and counseling activities.

The initiative extends to adolescents, with a directive to sensitize peer educators and healthcare providers at “Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics (AFHCs)”.

To amplify this message at the grassroots level, the government plans to leverage community engagement platforms under the National Health Mission (NHM).

This includes utilizing women's groups, other civilian groups, and community platforms to conduct discussions and practical demonstrations on healthy cooking and dietary habits.

This “comprehensive strategy” aims to embed awareness about healthy eating into various facets of daily life, from schools to community gatherings.

The ministry is also asking for more cooperation with the education and women and child development departments to take this initiative even further.

Dr Rajeev R. Jayadevan, public health expert and past president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin, said that hospital canteen signboards currently are no different from those at a restaurant, simply listing items and prices.

But the government is now rolling out a significant behaviour change strategy to change that. These new boards won't ban popular cultural foods; instead, they will highlight the hidden sugar and fat within them.

The next crucial steps, according to Jayadevan, is to expand this initiative nationwide, integrate healthier food options and could lead to substantial long-term health benefits. “Increased awareness about the dangers of excessive sugar and salt intake will significantly reduce the disease burden in the coming decades.”