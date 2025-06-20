Health ministry report bats for liver and heart transplants under PMJAY
Summary
The idea is to try and plug a massive demand-supply gap in organ transplants.
New Delhi: The union health ministry has called for including liver and heart transplants under the government's flagship health insurance scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story