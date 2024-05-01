Health Tips for Today: Beat the heat during summer season with these foods; from curd to berries, check full list here
Health Tips for Today: Heatwave in India necessitates consuming water-rich foods to replenish lost fluids and maintain electrolyte balance. Here are some recommendations of seasonal fruits and vegetables that are nutrient-rich and have cooling properties.
Health Tips for Today: Heatwave has taken a toll with soaring temperatures across various Indian states, making it a must to prepare our bodies with the food we eat during this summer season. Our bodies lose water rapidly during summers, and it must be replenished to retain hydration and keep the body’s electrolytes in balance.