Health Tips for Today: Heatwave has taken a toll with soaring temperatures across various Indian states, making it a must to prepare our bodies with the food we eat during this summer season. Our bodies lose water rapidly during summers, and it must be replenished to retain hydration and keep the body’s electrolytes in balance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pharmeasy suggests an intake of food items that are rich in water content during the summer months. Seasonal fruits and veggies contain lots of nutrients which cool the body and contain abundant essential vitamins and minerals.

Also read: Heatwave impact: This state begins summer vacations for schools today amid record-high temperatures Let's discover food items that must be consumed during the summer season to stay cool and provide nutrients. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Curd- Curd aids in digestion as it is a powerful probiotic which is a part of staple diet across many coastal states of India. Also read: India’s Hot Summer Creates Winners in Its Pricey Stock Market Tender Coconut Water- Tender Coconut water boosts energy and provides hydration. This delicious natural beverage is potent with several essential vitamins and minerals that are needed to maintain the body's electrolyte levels.

Sweet corn- Sweet corn is a versatile ingredient that can be added to a number of recipes and is a rich source of fibre. It contains Vitamin A, Vitamin E and Vitamin B which is essential to keep skin, hair and eyes healthy.

Buttermilk- Buttermilk, or chaach , keeps the body cool and hydrated during summer. Consumption of this beverage may reduce the chances of suffering from heat strokes.

Mangoes- This summer delicacy helps boost immunity and is an excellent source of iron and magnesium.

Watermelon- Watermelon, just as the name suggests, is good for hydrating the body as beverages made out of this fruit not only provide essential nutrition but also help stay cool during summer. Cucumber- This essential salad component is rich in water content and is a perfect cooling age.

Berries- Blueberries, raspberries and even Gooseberries (Amla) are full of antioxidants. They can be enjoyed in smoothies or simply as a snack to munch on. Lemonade- Lemonades, commonly known as Nimbu Pani, are refreshing.

Also read: Summer 2024 may get a warmer start, THESE regions likely to see more heatwave days than normal Roasted gram powder (sattu)– Summer coolant drinks prepared with sattu, coriander leaves, mint, salt, or sugar can supplement dietary requirements this summer season. These summer special beverages and food not only refresh one but also provide a good amount of nutrients that keep the body healthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

