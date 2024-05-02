UNICEF provides some essential safety tips to beat the scorching summer heat, especially as heatwaves have already affected several states across India.

What are heatwaves?

Heatwaves refer to those weather conditions when the temperatures remain higher than normal for several days in a row.

Below are seven practical tips to help you stay cool and hydrated during extremely hot days. These tips will also ensure the safety of the most vulnerable, especially infants, children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Plan ahead: Plan outdoor activities as per the temperature outside. Stay informed about daily temperatures and avoid venturing out during the hottest times of the day, when the sun is at its peak.

Wear suitable clothing: On hot summer days, wear light, loose, breathable fabrics and carry a hat or umbrella when outdoors.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to prevent the body from getting dehydrated, and always carry a water bottle with you.

Look for shade when outside.

Emergency kit: Prepare an emergency kit at home with oral rehydration salt (ORS) packets and a thermometer. Save contacts of healthcare facilities for emergencies.

Keep indoors cool: Use fans and coolers and close shutters, blinds and curtains during the hottest time of the day. Open windows only when it is hotter inside than outside. Try to stay on the ground floors, where the air is comparatively cooler.

Avoid synthetic fabric: Use cotton bedsheets and clothes, which are considered breathable fabrics, to stay cool.

Recognise the most severe signs of heat stress

Immediate action must be taken when severe symptoms of heatstroke appear, which are listed below:

Confusion/not responding clearly, seizures, coma, very dull, not waking up (most severe)

Very high body temperature for longer than two hours (40°C/104°F)

Fainting

Dark urine

No urine for more than eight hours

Rapid heartbeat and breathing

No sweating (but the skin may be wet and hot)

It is important to note that children and babies are more vulnerable to heatstroke than adults as their bodies take time to adapt and regulate temperature.

