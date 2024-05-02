Health Tips for Today: Here's how to prevent heatstroke during heatwave | Top 7 to-do list
Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are at higher risk of heat stress. UNICEF shares tips to combat the heatwave during this summer season. Prompt action is necessary in case of heatstroke symptoms.
UNICEF provides some essential safety tips to beat the scorching summer heat, especially as heatwaves have already affected several states across India.
