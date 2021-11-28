Healthcare analytics market to grow by $37.39 bn from 2021-26: report

The healthcare analytics market is expected to grow by $37.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2026 with 39% of the market's growth originating from North America, according to Technavio's latest research report on healthcare analytics.

“The US is the key market for healthcare analytics market in the region. The demand for security, easy access to data, and the need for effective patient information management will facilitate the healthcare analytics market growth in North America," the report said.

Factors such as the growing interaction of big data with healthcare analytics, increasing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, and the growing capital investments will drive the growth of the healthcare analytics market, the report said.

“However, increasing data security and privacy concerns might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge," it added.

According to the report, the healthcare analytics market is fragmented and vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company focusing on emerging market trends and providing actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.