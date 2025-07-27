Govt pushes states on establishing healthcare councils
Summary
Many states have not yet created these important councils as required by the NCAHP Act of 2021.
New Delhi: The top body for allied and healthcare professionals—National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP)—has asked states and union territories to urgently set up their Allied and Healthcare Councils.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story