Govt pushes states on establishing healthcare councils

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, public health expert and past president at Indian Medical Association (Cochin) said that healthcare involves teamwork, and all members play a role in ensuring good outcomes. “A doctor or nurse alone will not be able to achieve much without other well-credentialed team members—who are collectively termed allied healthcare professionals. They include physiotherapists, lab technicians, radiology technologists, nutritionists, optometrists, and others. They are vital to diagnostics, surgery, rehabilitation, chronic disease management, and community-based care. Irregular standards in the training of individual team members will ultimately impact healthcare delivery—it is said that a chain always breaks at the weakest link."