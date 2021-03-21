'Healthcare providers globally are applying AWS ML services to store data'

Data has also played a critical role in government decision-making. As part of the NASSCOM task force, AWS helped enable a covid-19 data platform for the government of Telangana. The solution was deployed within five days to help the state tackle the pandemic. The solution deploys more than 100 dashboards using anonymized government and public datasets, with hundreds of thousands of covid-19 related data points. This platform features the covid-19 India Vulnerability Map, which provides anonymized mobility data at a district-level, to enable a holistic view of the pandemic within the Telangana state. It also offers more than 10 ML models for covid-19 response, which enables decision-making to manage the lockdown and sustainable recovery scenarios in the industry zones across the state, including disease transmission predictions, citizen mobility analytics, situational awareness of disease spread, and hospital care readiness.

