‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’: World Health Day 2025 spotlights maternal and infant well-being

Every year on April 7th, the global community observes World Health Day, commemorating the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. This day serves as an opportunity to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health. In 2025, the focus is on maternal and newborn health, encapsulated in the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.”

The theme underscores the critical importance of ensuring quality healthcare for mothers and their newborns. According to WHO, approximately 287,000 mothers lost their lives due to complications related to pregnancy and childbirth in 2020. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for improved maternal healthcare services globally. ​

“Our health begins before birth. It is a multigenerational inheritance, bequeathed from our grandparents to our parents to us,” said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia. “This means that when we improve the health of our people today, the effects ripple across time and to uplift generations yet unborn.”

The “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures” campaign aims to: Highlight gaps in maternal and newborn survival and emphasise the need to prioritise women's long-term well-being.​ Encourage effective investments that enhance the health of women and babies.​ Mobilize support for parents and healthcare professionals who provide critical care.​ Disseminate useful health information related to pregnancy, childbirth, and the postnatal period. ​ This year's World Health Day also marks the beginning of a year-long campaign dedicated to maternal and newborn health. The initiative calls upon governments and the global health community to intensify efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and to prioritise the overall health and well-being of women. ​

According to the Times of India, significant strides have been made in improving maternal health outcomes in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a reduction in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) from 130 per 100,000 live births in 2014-16 to 97 per 100,000 live births in 2018-20.

