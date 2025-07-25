Man Dies After Surviving on Only Beer for a Month Post-Divorce.

A 44-year-old man from Thailand was found dead in his bedroom after reportedly surviving only on beer for the past month, following a painful divorce. The deceased, identified as Thaweesak Namwongsa, lived in Ban Chang district of Rayong. He was discovered unconscious by his 16-year-old son after suffering a seizure. Emergency workers from the Siam Rayong Foundation were called to the home, but by the time they arrived, Namwongsa had already died.

According to police, the teenager had been trying to feed his father hot meals every day, but Namwongsa refused to eat any food. He had only been drinking alcohol, apparently to cope with the emotional distress caused by his separation from his wife.

Officers said that more than 100 empty beer bottles were found in the bedroom, arranged in such a way that only a narrow path was left for Namwongsa to move in and out of bed.

An autopsy will be carried out to confirm the exact cause of death, but police suspect that “excessive alcohol consumption” may have played a key role in the tragedy.

This incident comes months after a similar alcohol-related death that made headlines in Thailand. Thanakarn Kanthee, a Thai social media influencer better known online as “Bank Leicester”, died after downing two bottles of whisky as part of a party bet.

Kanthee, who was already intoxicated, took on a challenge to drink the bottles within 20 minutes in exchange for 30,000 Thai baht (approximately ₹75,228). He collapsed soon after and was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested a man named Ekkachart Meephrom, also known as “Em Ekkachart”, who had hired Mr Kanthee for the challenge. During questioning, Mr Meephrom admitted to the offence and revealed that it was his mother, Supranee Phoonkasi, who had organised the party.