Heartbreaking yet heroic: 16-month-old becomes Odisha’s youngest donor; Janmesh’s parents turn grief into hope

Odisha’s youngest donor: In a deeply moving and historic moment, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has facilitated a landmark multi-organ transplant, making 16-month-old Janmesh Lenka the youngest organ donor in Odisha. His courageous parents turned their personal tragedy into a life-saving miracle, allowing his organs to give hope to two critically ill patients.

According to a report by Kalinga TV, Janmesh was admitted to the Pediatric Department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on February 12, 2025, after suffering from foreign body aspiration and choking. Under the care of Dr Krishna Mohan Gulla, the medical team fought tirelessly to stabilize him. However, despite two weeks of intensive treatment, he was declared brain-dead on March 1, 2025.

Understanding the life-saving potential of organ donation, the hospital’s transplant coordination team counselled Janmesh’s grieving parents. In a moment of immense strength and compassion, they agreed to donate his organs, ensuring that their child’s legacy would continue through others.

A Historic Transplantation Effort Following their consent, a multidisciplinary team of doctors and transplant coordinators immediately facilitated the complex organ retrieval and transplantation process.

The gastro-surgery team, led by Dr Brahmadutt Patnaik, successfully retrieved Janmesh’s liver, which was then transported to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi. It was transplanted into a child battling end-stage liver failure.

The urology team, led by Dr Prasant Nayak, performed an en-bloc kidney transplant, a rare and intricate procedure where both kidneys from a pediatric donor are transplanted together into a single recipient.

This was only the second such procedure in Odisha’s history, and the transplant was successfully carried out at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for an adolescent patient.

A Legacy of Hope and Awareness This extraordinary case not only saved lives but also set a precedent in pediatric organ donation in India.

Janmesh's parents' noble decision has sparked a conversation on the importance of pediatric organ donation, paving the way for greater acceptance and life-saving efforts in India.

Notably, Janmesh’s father serves as a hostel warden at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, making this case even more emotionally profound for the institution and its staff. Their family’s extraordinary generosity has left an indelible mark on the medical community and serves as an inspiration for others.

Even in the face of unimaginable grief, Janmesh’s parents chose to illuminate the lives of others. Their decision has not only saved lives but also ignited hope for many, ensuring that their son’s legacy will be remembered forever.