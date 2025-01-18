Hello User
Business News/ News / Heartwarming! Emirates flight attendant travels from Dubai to Kerala, surprises grandmother | Watch viral video

Heartwarming! Emirates flight attendant travels from Dubai to Kerala, surprises grandmother | Watch viral video

Written By Fareha Naaz

An Emirates flight attendant shared an emotional video, showing her surprise visit to her grandmother on her birthday, which has gone viral. The video has gained significant attention online, amassing over 1 lakh likes and 2.3 million views.

Emirates flight attendant's touching video of her surprise visit to her grandmother on her birthday has captured social media attention.

An Emirates flight attendant, named Zainab Roshna, is in the spotlight after a video showing her heartwarming gesture to her family went viral. She travelled all the way from Dubai to her hometown in Kerala to greet and surprise her grandmother on her special day.

The video shows delightful reunion of Zainab Roshna with her elderly grandmother on her birthday. The caption to the viral post states, “Happy Birthday Ummumma😭❤️ We are Meeting After 2 Years, and it was a Mix of Emotions. She was Shocked and Started Crying, And then Can You Guess What She Said by Bursting Out in Anger?"

To make this special moment memorable, she barged into her grandmother’s room, surprising her with her appearance after two long years while still dressed in Emirates flight attendant uniform. The elderly woman was stunned, her face lit up with joy upon seeing her granddaughter, rejoicing at the moment she embraced Zainab in a warm hug and planted a loving kiss on her cheek.

Watch the viral video here:

Social media reaction

This heartfelt video caught social media attention and has garnered over 1 lakh likes, nearly 2.3 million views and several comments. After Zainab Roshna posted the emotional video on her Instagram account, social media was abuzz as one user stated, “This video made me so emotional." Another user remarked, “This is reminds me .. back to 18 years ago.. when I joined Etihad..my grandma was so happy."

A third user wrote, “Ummumma's Proud Moment." A fourth user replied, “She is so energetic! She just got the surprise."

In the video, Zainab can be heard saying that the two interacted through a video call on her grandmother’s previous birthday. She added, “Last year, on my Ummumma's birthday, I wore my uniform and did a video call. I surprised her with that. But this year, same time, I am in front of my house."

