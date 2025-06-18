Heat advisory in Southern California: How hot will it get in your city today?

The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Diego has continued its Heat Advisory for several regions across Southern California, with hot conditions expected to persist through 8 PM PDT this evening.

Areas affected Inland Empire: Including cities such as Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Rancho Cucamonga, and Moreno Valley.

San Diego County Valleys and Mountains: Including Escondido, El Cajon, Poway, San Marcos, Julian, Pine Valley, and Santee.

Riverside County mountains Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains: Including Irvine, Anaheim, Mission Viejo, Garden Grove, Fullerton, Orange, and Santa Ana.

Expected temperatures Inland Empire & Valley areas: Highs ranging from the 90s to near 100°F.

Orange County Inland Areas & Foothills: Highs mainly in the 80s.

Forecast for Wednesday (June 18) On Wednesday (June 18), temperatures are expected to soar across Southern California, reaching 118°F in Palm Springs, 103°F in Palmdale, and 101°F in San Bernardino. Highs of 100°F are forecast for Santa Clarita, Woodland Hills, Ontario, Lake Elsinore, and Paso Robles. Riverside could see 98°F, while Temecula may hit 92°F. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in coastal and valley areas, with 89°F expected in Anaheim, Escondido, and El Cajon; 87°F in downtown Los Angeles; 83°F in Irvine; 82°F in San Luis Obispo; and 78°F in Santa Barbara.

Temperatures on Tuesday (June 17) Southern California endured sweltering heat on Tuesday (June 17), with temperatures peaking at 102°F in Woodland Hills, 100°F in Chatsworth and Ojai, and 99°F in Lancaster. Palmdale reached 98°F, followed by 97°F in Northridge, and 95°F in both Van Nuys and Paso Robles. Highs also hit 94°F in Westlake Village and Fillmore, 92°F in Burbank, 91°F in San Gabriel, 89°F in downtown Los Angeles, and 85°F in Long Beach.

Health risks & safety tips

The prolonged exposure to elevated temperatures increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, outdoor workers, and people without access to air conditioning.

Authorities advise: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.

Use air conditioning or spend time in public cooling centers.

Check on family members and neighbors, especially the elderly and those with medical conditions.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities.

When will it end? The advisory is set to expire at 8 PM PDT, though elevated temperatures may continue into the evening.