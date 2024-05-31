Those who spend too much time in the sun are likely to get heat exhaustion, but those who work hard in the heat can even suffer a heat stroke.

As India reels under record high temperatures, human bodies reach a point where they can not take the heat any longer.

Therefore, it is important to understand the difference between these two and how to take care of yourself in the summer.

Heat stroke vs Heat exhaustion: Difference A heat stroke occurs when the body absorbs more heat than it can release. In a heat stroke, the body temperature can increase to 41°C (105.8°F) within 10 to 15 minutes, leading to a rapid inflammatory response.

However, heat exhaustion occurs when extreme temperatures cause the body to overheat. It is like a heat-related illness, like heat rash or heat cramps.

A heat stroke is more dangerous than heat exhaustion. However, if heat exhaustion is not treated properly, it can lead to more serious ailments.

Heat stroke vs Heat exhaustion: Symptoms Technically, during a heat stroke, the body's temperature regulation system fails, and sweat production can stop, leading to higher body temperature. It is important to remember that heat stroke is life-threatening.

Its symptoms include dizziness, headache, impaired consciousness and drowsiness. More serious symptoms such as seizures, vomiting, diarrhoea and low blood pressure may also occur. A can cause death in less than 24 hours if not treated properly.

However, heat exhaustion usually manifests as a headache. The person experiencing heat exhaustion feels hot, has a red face, and often sweats. Movement becomes slow, and the person will likely experience fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. They might also feel dizzy or even faint. Oddly, upon touch, a person's skin with heat exhaustion feels rather cool.

Heat stroke vs Heat exhaustion: How to keep yourself safe this summer Don't get too much sun, especially around midday.

Protect your head with a light-coloured hat.

Avoid exposure to extreme heat, if possible.

Drink plenty of fluids.

An adult needs at least half a litre of water extra on hot days.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Rest if you suspect heat exhaustion. At the first signs of heat stroke: Alert emergency services immediately.

Take the affected person out of the sun and heat and to a cool place.

Cool the body as quickly as possible with cold water, ice baths or soaked clothes.

Give fluids if possible.

Remove excess clothing.

