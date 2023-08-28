Heating Waters Force Change in Industries That Depend on the Ocean
The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Summary
- Rising temperatures are disrupting ecosystems around the world—and turning Maine lobstermen into kelp farmers
In Maine, lobsters are heading north and some lobstermen are moving into kelp farming. On the West Coast, fishermen are worried about a blob of warm water developing off the Oregon and Washington coastlines, fearing a repeat of an ocean heat wave that devastated salmon harvests from 2014 to 2016.
