Heatwave alert! Check warning for THESE 30 mandals in Andhra Pradesh today

Heatwave alert: Heatwaves in 30 mandals across Andhra Pradesh have been forecasted by the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). On Wednesday, April 2, the Disaster Management Authority issued a warning regarding rising temperatures six. The heat wave alert is in place for six Srikakulam districts, five mandals each in Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.
“Several mandals across Andhra Pradesh will experience heatwave conditions on April 2, requiring caution in affected regions,” newswire PTI quoted APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh as saying. In the latest press release, R Kurmanadh further informed that scattered light rains with thunder and lightning are likely in Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts on Wednesday.
The APSDMA reported maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius in Kurnool Ulindakonda and Vizianagaram' Nelivada on Tuesday while Vempalle in YSR Kadapa district registered 39.5 degrees Celsius temperature. Besides this, Rudravaram in Nandyal district registered 39.2 degrees Celsius temperature and Ravikamatham in Anakapalli district and Nagasamudram in Anantapur district, both recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for several pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch on April 2 and for Rajasthan between April 5 and 7. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions are likely in Tripura until April 2, in Assam during the next 3 days, and in Gujarat over the next 4 days.
IMD, in its latest press release, warned against cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra. Combined with moist winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, this atmospheric phenomenon was forecasted to bring light to moderate precipitation in several parts of the state today. Besides this thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds have been predicted for April 2. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over the next three days.
The weather agency ruled out El Nino conditions for the upcoming monsoon and warned against an exceptionally hot summer in the coming days. Predicting above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days across several parts of the country between April and June 2025, IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Monday said, “We are not expecting El Nino conditions during the monsoon season. April- June will be hotter than usual, with more heatwave days likely in many states,” PTI reported.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.