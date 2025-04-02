Heatwave alert! Check warning for THESE 30 mandals in Andhra Pradesh today

The weather agency ruled out El Nino conditions for the upcoming monsoon and warned against an exceptionally hot summer in the coming days. Predicting above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days across several parts of the country between April and June 2025, IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Monday said, “We are not expecting El Nino conditions during the monsoon season. April- June will be hotter than usual, with more heatwave days likely in many states,” PTI reported.