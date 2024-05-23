Heatwave alert! IMD issues red alert for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh; rains to lash Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for five states on Thursday, May 23, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, as they brace for severe heatwave conditions.