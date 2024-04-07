Heatwave alert! IMD predicts heat spell, rainfall in THESE states for next 6 days. Check full forecast here
The India Meteorological Department forecast predicts heat wave conditions over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana today. Moreover, Karnataka and Telangana will be affected by warm night conditions that these states are set to experience today.
IMD weather update today: The Indian subcontinent has been experiencing diverse climatic conditions over the past few days with some regions affected by heavy rainfall while others witnessing drought like situation and acute water shortage due to failed monsoon and soaring temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast predicts over the next few days.