IMD weather update today: The Indian subcontinent has been experiencing diverse climatic conditions over the past few days with some regions affected by heavy rainfall while others witnessing drought like situation and acute water shortage due to failed monsoon and soaring temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast predicts over the next few days.

The weather department noted that heat wave conditions will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana today. Moreover, Karnataka and Telangana will be affected by warm night conditions that these states are set to experience today.

Meanwhile, the regions of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Gujarat will see hot and humid weather conditions until April 10 while Karnataka and Goa will be experiencing such conditions today.

Now moving on to weather forecast of north-eastern states, IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning very over Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 6 days.

IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Jharkhand until April 10; over West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar until tomorrow; over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra until April 12.

The weather department's press release further suggests light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala until April 12 and over Andhra Pradesh today.

The maximum temperature in the national capital, Delhi, stands at 36 degrees Celsius that is a notch above the season's normal while the minimum temperature registered was 19 degrees Celsius which is a notch below the season's average. IMD has predicted cloudy skies from April 9 to 12 but for the weather today will remain clear accompanied by strong gusty winds.

