The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert in several states of the Indian peninsula over the next few days. The weather department has also predicted rainfall in several northeastern states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to IMD, severe heatwave conditions will likely prevail in isolated pockets over West Bengal over the next four days. Similar heatwave conditions would also affect Karnataka over the next four days, Odisha on April 25 and April 26, Uttar Pradesh until April 26, Bihar from April 24 to April 26, and Jharkhand on April 25 and April 26.

Rainfall in Northeast The IMD press release says, “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and another over northeast Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels." Thus, under the influence of such weather systems, the following weather conditions would prevail:

Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely over Arunachal Pradesh until April 28. The states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura would also witness scattered rain over the same time duration.

The weather department notes light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over West Bengal and Sikkim until April 24 and Odisha and Jharkhand on April 23. Also read: IMD issues heatwave warning: AP, Bihar, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, MP and Odisha sizzle as max temperature soars 46C The press release further states, “A cyclonic circulation lies over South Marathwada & adjoining West Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. A trough runs from south Chhattisgarh to south Kerala across Vidarbha, cyclonic circulation over South Marathwada & adjoining West Vidarbha and interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. "

Also read: Bengaluru rains today: Will Bengaluru see more showers amid heatwave? IMD says… The state of Maharashtra will witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until April 24. The states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will witness similar weather conditions on April 25 and 26, as per IMD's forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per IMD's prediction, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Kerala until April 26 and isolated light rainfall may take place over Tamil Nadu until April 26.

The national capital region, Delhi will witness mainly clear sky until April 28. The maximum temperature in the capital on Tuesday, April 23, stood at 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature stood at 22 degrees Celsius.

