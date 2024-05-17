{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana until May 20, in Bihar and West Bengal till May 19 and in Odisha on May 19 and 20. Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Gujarat till May 18.

The IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand over the next three days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over western Rajasthan till May 20 and over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi over the next three days.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions were forecast by the IMD for West Bengal on May 17.

Also read: Monsoon 2024 likely to set over Kerala on THIS date: IMD The IMD's press release states, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till May 23. Furthermore, heavy showers are likely over Sikkim from May 19 to 20; over Arunachal Pradesh on May 19 and over Assam and Meghalaya till May 20.

The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep until May 23. These weather conditions stem from a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD weather bulletin states, “A fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan region from 17th May." Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is likely to experience light rainfall activity till May 19."

Also read: Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in THESE regions; monsoon likely to hit Kerala on May 31 The Met department predicted heavy showers for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka till May 20. A warning for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued by the IMD for Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 20.

