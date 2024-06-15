Heatwave alert in Delhi, UP, Haryana today, IMD predicts wet spell in THESE states: Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a press release dated 14 June, noted that the Southwest Monsoon is set to advance in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal over the coming four days.

Heatwave warning The weather agency issued heatwave to severe heatwave alert for today in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Jharkhand. Moreover, heatwave conditions may prevail over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar on 15 June.

“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many/ most parts of Uttar Pradesh, in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 14th-18th; western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on 14th; Jharkhand and Uttarakhand during 14th-15th and isolated heat wave conditions over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on 15th; Jharkhand & Uttarakhand on 16 June, ” IMD's weather bulletin states.

As per the weather report, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in the north-western states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Division till 17 June; in Madhya Pradesh until tomorrow and in Chhattisgarh today.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of UP and few parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab & Jharkhand and heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal & Bihar on 15 June.

Monsoon tracker Wet spell, likely in north-eastern states, will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. IMD predicted light to moderate showers in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim until 21 June.

Also read: Weather forecast today: IMD issues heatwave alert for 13 states, warns of heavy rains in Odisha IMD predicted heavy showers in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till 19 June.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa and scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during next 5 days," says the Meteorological Department.