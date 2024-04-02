Heatwave alert in India Today: IMD predicts above normal temperatures in Karnataka, Telangana and THESE states this week
Weather update today: IMD predicts heatwave in isolated pockets of various states from April 1-5, with warm night conditions in certain regions. Above-normal heatwave days expected in central and southern India in April.
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heatwave condition in several states till April 5. In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted enhanced rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Northeast India till 7th April.
