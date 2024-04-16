The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert in four states over the next few days while some of the states in the Himalayan region will most likely witness a wet spell in the coming days. Check the full weather forecast with Mint.

As per the press bulletin, “A Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies roughly along Long. 62°E to the north of Lat. 28°N. A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Uttar Pradesh and another over West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels." Moreover, another western disturbance may affect northwest India from April 18.

Under the influence of prevailing weather conditions, IMD predicted that Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may witness light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from April 18 to 21.

Moving towards the Gangetic belt, the weather department forecasted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan from April 18 to 20.

Moreover, hailstorm activity is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on April 18 and over Uttarakhand on April 18 and 19. Heavy rainfall will grace the state of Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.

Heatwave conditions will prevail over Odisha and West Bengal until April 19; over Andhra Pradesh until April 18 and over Telangana from April 17 to 18 and over Goa today, as per IMD notification.

The weather department predicted hot and humid weather conditions for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala until April 18; and for West Bengal, Odisha, Goa, Gujarat, and Karnataka on April 16.

A heat wave alert has been issued by the weather department for West Bengal over the next three days .

IMD issued heat wave warning for Andhra Pradesh as well which is likely to prevail until April 18.

