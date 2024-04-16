Active Stocks
Mon Apr 15 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.90 -1.59%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.90 -0.98%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 757.75 -1.17%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,078.80 -2.30%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 361.35 -0.08%
Business News/ News / Heatwave alert in Odisha, Telangana, 3 others; Check IMD's full weather forecast with heavy showers in other states
BackBack

Heatwave alert in Odisha, Telangana, 3 others; Check IMD's full weather forecast with heavy showers in other states

Written By Fareha Naaz

The India Meteorological Department issued a heatwave alert in four states over the next few days while some of the states in the Himalayan region will most likely witness a wet spell in the coming days.

Weather today: IMD issued heatwave alert in four states over the next few days.Premium
Weather today: IMD issued heatwave alert in four states over the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert in four states over the next few days while some of the states in the Himalayan region will most likely witness a wet spell in the coming days. Check the full weather forecast with Mint.

As per the press bulletin, “A Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies roughly along Long. 62°E to the north of Lat. 28°N. A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Uttar Pradesh and another over West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels." Moreover, another western disturbance may affect northwest India from April 18.

Under the influence of prevailing weather conditions, IMD predicted that Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may witness light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from April 18 to 21.

Moving towards the Gangetic belt, the weather department forecasted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan from April 18 to 20.

Moreover, hailstorm activity is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on April 18 and over Uttarakhand on April 18 and 19. Heavy rainfall will grace the state of Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.

Heatwave conditions will prevail over Odisha and West Bengal until April 19; over Andhra Pradesh until April 18 and over Telangana from April 17 to 18 and over Goa today, as per IMD notification.

The weather department predicted hot and humid weather conditions for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala until April 18; and for West Bengal, Odisha, Goa, Gujarat, and Karnataka on April 16.

A heat wave alert has been issued by the weather department for West Bengal over the next three days .

IMD issued heat wave warning for Andhra Pradesh as well which is likely to prevail until April 18.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Apr 2024, 07:03 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App