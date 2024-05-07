The India Meteorological Department has forecast heatwave conditions in 5 states and a wet spell over the north-eastern states today, May 7.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heatwave conditions for 5 states today and a wet spell over most of north-eastern states as phase-3 voting takes place today, May 7.

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions over Gujarat until May 11. Heatwave conditions are also most likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka on May 7; over Rajasthan until May 10 and over Madhya Pradesh from May 8 till May 10.

The weather department notes, "A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bihar in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast India are very likely to continue to prevail at lower tropospheric levels till 07th May, 2024."

The Met department forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until May 13.

Moreover, heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on May 10, over Assam and Meghalaya on May 7 and May 10,over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal on May 7, and in Odisha from May 7 to May 9.

Light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds are likely over West Bengal and Sikkim until May 10.

The weather bulletin further states, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Marathwada and a trough/wind discontinuity runs from east Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels."

