Heatwave in Delhi till June 18; IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in THESE states today; check weather update here

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand today, June 14, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin said. It also issued a red alert for heavy showers in West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD warned of heatwave on Friday, June 14, in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jammu and Odisha.
Heatwave conditions to prevail over the following regions
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar & Jharkhand while heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Western Rajasthan, pic.twitter.com/Ui7Vs3ErW2— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2024
असम एवं मेघालय में 13 और 14 जून, 2024 को भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) और अत्यंत भारी वर्षा (>204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है तथा 15-17 जून, 2024 को भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) pic.twitter.com/g2YZ1W6E5V— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2024
The IMD issued a red alert for heavy showers on June 14 in West Bengal and Sikkim and an orange alert in Assam and Meghalaya.
The weather agency noted that atmospheric conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and northwest Bay of Bengal over the coming three days.
IMD forecasts wet spells in the following regions: