Heatwave in Delhi till June 18; IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in THESE states today; check weather update here

Weather update: The northwestern region of India, spanning Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, will witness heatwave conditions until June 18, the IMD said. The IMD issued a red alert for heavy showers on June 14 in West Bengal and Sikkim, and an orange alert in Assam and Meghalaya.

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department noted that atmospheric conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and northwest Bay of Bengal over the coming three days.
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand today, June 14, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin said. It also issued a red alert for heavy showers in West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD warned of heatwave on Friday, June 14, in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jammu and Odisha.

Heatwave

Heatwave conditions to prevail over the following regions

  • Uttar Pradesh is set to experience heatwave conditions till June 17. West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand will witness similar conditions until June 15, as per IMD's weather forecast.
  • Jharkhand will experience heatwave conditions on June 16.
  • The northwestern region of India, spanning Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, will witness heatwave conditions until June 18. Severe heatwave conditions will make its impact felt in the region the day after tomorrow and on June 17.
  • Other states where heatwave conditions are likely to prevail till June 16 include Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division and Madhya Pradesh. In Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, similar weather conditions will prevail today, and in Rajasthan on June 17.

Monsoon tracker

The IMD issued a red alert for heavy showers on June 14 in West Bengal and Sikkim and an orange alert in Assam and Meghalaya.

The weather agency noted that atmospheric conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and northwest Bay of Bengal over the coming three days.

IMD forecasts wet spells in the following regions:

  • “Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 km/ph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days,” the press release dated June 13 states.
  • It adds, “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 14th and over Meghalaya on 13th & during 15th-17th June, 2024.”
  • The Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until June 18.

