Heatwave in Delhi till June 18; IMD issues red alert for heavy showers in THESE states today; check weather update here

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand today, June 14, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin said. It also issued a red alert for heavy showers in West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD warned of heatwave on Friday, June 14, in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jammu and Odisha.

Uttar Pradesh is set to experience heatwave conditions till June 17. West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand will witness similar conditions until June 15, as per IMD's weather forecast.

Jharkhand will experience heatwave conditions on June 16.

The northwestern region of India, spanning Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, will witness heatwave conditions until June 18. Severe heatwave conditions will make its impact felt in the region the day after tomorrow and on June 17.

Other states where heatwave conditions are likely to prevail till June 16 include Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division and Madhya Pradesh. In Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, similar weather conditions will prevail today, and in Rajasthan on June 17.

असम एवं मेघालय में 13 और 14 जून, 2024 को भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) और अत्यंत भारी वर्षा (>204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है तथा 15-17 जून, 2024 को भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) pic.twitter.com/g2YZ1W6E5V — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2024

Monsoon tracker The IMD issued a red alert for heavy showers on June 14 in West Bengal and Sikkim and an orange alert in Assam and Meghalaya.



The weather agency noted that atmospheric conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and northwest Bay of Bengal over the coming three days.

IMD forecasts wet spells in the following regions: