Weather update today: The weather forecast today suggests heatwave conditions to prevail over three states while a few of the north-eastern states will encounter wet spell for the next few days according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather bulletin.

The states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka to grapple with heatwave conditions today, as per IMD update. Heatwave conditions would persist over Rajasthan till May 9 and over Madhya Pradesh till May 10.

The press release noted, “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, another over northeast Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal to East & Northeast India are very likely to continue to prevail at lower tropospheric levels during next 3-4 days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering these atmospheric systems in effect, following weather conditions would prevail:

Until May 14, the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripur will witness light to moderate rainfall that would be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Moreover, heavy showers will grace the state of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on May 10 and May 11; Odisha until May 9; West Bengal and Sikkim on May 10.

Meanwhile, West Bengal and Sikkim will experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds until May 11. Similar weather conditions would set in for Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha till May 11; over Maharashtra on May 8; over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until May 11.

Maharashtra to see hailstorm activity today.

The weather bulletin further states, “A trough/wind discontinuity runs from east Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric level." These atmospheric systems are set to bring showers in the southern states in the coming days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until May 12; scattered to fairly widespread.

Heavy showers likely over Andhra Pradesh on May 8; over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 8 and 9; over Kerala on May 8 and 11; and over Karnataka on May 8.

