Heatwave warning for North India: Delhi, 4 other states on red alert today; IMD predicts heavy showers for Kerala
Maximum temperatures across Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh were reported to have exceeded 45 degrees Celsius on May 21. Read full weather forecast here with heavy rainfall warning in Kerala today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Wednesday of an impending severe heatwave across several states in North India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The warning comes after a scorching May 21, when maximum temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius in these regions.