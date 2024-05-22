The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Wednesday of an impending severe heatwave across several states in North India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The warning comes after a scorching May 21, when maximum temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius in these regions.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until May 25. Additionally, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience heatwave conditions until May 25, while Maharashtra is forecasted to face similar conditions until May 24.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued heavy rainfall warning for several parts of West Bengal and Odisha.

In a weather report, IMD said, " Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over North & South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur districts of West Bengal and Balasore district of Odisha on 25th May."

Moreover, heavy rainfall also has been predicted for Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur on May 25. The Met department has predicted heavy rainfall for Karnataka until May 23, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 24, and Kerala on May 25.

The weather report further states, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 21st-23rd; Kerala & Mahe on 21st & 24th and South Interior Karnataka on 21st May 2024 with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala on 22nd & 23rd May 2024."

The weather department forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana until May 26.

Furthermore, a wet spell has been predicted for Goa, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh on May 22 and for Chhattisgarh until May 25. Considering the north-eastern states, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until May 26.

