The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heatwave conditions in several states in the coming days, ahead of the peak summer seasons.

The IMD's press bulletin stated that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions may prevail in West Bengal and Odisha during the next four days. The IMD has forecasted heatwaves in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Sikkim over the next four days and heatwaves for Tamil Nadu on April 23 and 24. Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are set for similar weather conditions from April 25 until April 27.

The Met department's weather bulletin stated, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels."

Under the influence of such a weather system, the following conditions may prevail:

On April 23, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

From April 26 to 28, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

A hailstorm has been predicted by the weather department for Jammu and Kashmir on April 26 and for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 27.

“A Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan in lower & middle tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 26th April, " according to the IMD.

