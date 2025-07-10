Heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR, leaving Gurugram waterlogged, netizens say, ‘multi-crore houses with basement pools’

Delhi and several areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) were hit by heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening. The intense showers led to waterlogging in various parts of Gurugram, Haryana, causing major traffic disruptions and inconvenience for commuters.

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from several parts of the city, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, the Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk and National Highway 8.

Between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, the Najafgarh weather station recorded 60 mm of rainfall, followed by Aya Nagar (50.5 mm), Pragati Maidan (37 mm), North Campus (22 mm), Pusa (30 mm), Palam (14.4 mm), IGNOU (11.5 mm), Janakpuri (4 mm), Naraina (6.5 mm) and Lodhi Road (1.5 mm).

Meanwhile, the primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded just 1.4 mm of rainfall.

Earlier in the day, there was no alert for the city but by afternoon, an "orange" alert was issued. In the latest weather update, the alert was further escalated to "red".

The IMD said moderate to intense rainfall, accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, with the weather office predicting moderate rain.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 81 per cent.