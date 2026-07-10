Heavy rain to lash northwest India for another week; Uttarakhand on flash flood alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another week of heavy rainfall across northwest India, with Uttarakhand facing a risk of flash floods.

Central and south Peninsular India are expected to see subdued monsoon activity over the next six to seven days, IMD said.

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According to the weather office's latest update, widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir till 12 July, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 11 and 16 July, and east Uttar Pradesh during 11-13 July.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the weather forecast for Uttarakhand during the heavy rainfall period? ⌵ The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand from July 11 to July 16, with very heavy rain likely in certain areas, heightening the risk of flash floods. 2 Why is there a flash flood alert in Uttarakhand? ⌵ The flash flood alert in Uttarakhand is due to continuous heavy rainfall, which has led to overflowing rivers and the potential for surface runoff and waterlogging in low-lying areas. 3 How is heavy rainfall affecting traffic in Uttarakhand? ⌵ Heavy rainfall has disrupted traffic on 107 routes in Uttarakhand, including nine state highways, due to landslides and waterlogging. 4 Should residents of Uttarakhand be concerned about flash floods? ⌵ Yes, residents should be concerned as the IMD has issued alerts for several districts in Uttarakhand, warning of flash flooding and advising people to avoid rivers and streams. 5 What precautions should people take during the heavy rains in Uttarakhand? ⌵ People are advised to follow weather advisories, avoid venturing near rivers and streams, and stay informed about alerts issued by local authorities.

Rainfall is expected to ease over Jammu & Kashmir from 13 July, with isolated to scattered showers forecast through 16 July. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during most of the forecast period, while eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to see scattered showers between 14 and 16 July.

Extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm or more was recorded in Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours. Very heavy rainfall was also reported from east Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Meghalaya, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, while heavy rain lashed Punjab, Delhi, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and parts of eastern India.

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Flash flood risk The IMD has also forecast a low-to-moderate flash-flood risk for several districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh, warning of surface runoff and waterlogging in low-lying areas due to rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph, reaching up to 80 kmph at isolated places, are also likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In central India, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive widespread rainfall at different times between 11 and 16 July. East India, including Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, is also likely to witness widespread monsoon activity.

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Widespread rain The northeast is expected to continue receiving widespread rainfall through the week, with thunderstorms and lightning likely across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Along the west coast, widespread rainfall is forecast over Konkan & Goa and coastal Karnataka, while most parts of south Peninsular India are likely to receive only isolated to scattered showers despite occasional thunderstorms.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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