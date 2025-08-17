Heavy rainfall in Mumbai wreaks havoc, causes waterlogging, landslide, overflowing rivers, lakes — IMD's forecast here

Several places in Mumbai continue to reel under the impact of the heavy monsoon rains. Downgrading Mumbai's red alert for heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for August 17, Sunday, after torrential rains pounded the financial capital on Janmashtami. The incessant rainfall on Saturday caused waterlogging, flooding and landslide.

IMD's weather forecast for Mumbai states, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places." The orange weather warning will remain intact for the coming two days. In addition to Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on orange alert today.

"Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 17th -19th; Gujarat Region on 16th, during 18th-20th; Saurashtra on 19th & 20th August, " the weather agency said in its latest report.

Parts of Thane's Mahim bore the brunt of rain fury as the region witnessed significant waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Furthermore, Mumbai's Mithi river swelled as water level increased while Tulsi Lake started overflowing after heavy rains.

Western Railway service update Western Railway dropped an update on Sunday morning, the press release issued at 8:30 AM states that all trains are running normally despite IMD's alert for heavy rain in city and suburbs.

IndiGo issues travel advisory IndiGo issued a travel advisory on X amid inclement weather conditions. The post states, “A grey day won’t dim our blue. Heavy rain is sweeping through #Mumbai, lovely for a pause, tricky for travel. It may also lead to air traffic congestion further impacting flight operations. Our teams are monitoring the situation closely and doing all they can to keep things running smoothly.”

It added, “We recommend checking your flight status before leaving for the airport. Please consider a slightly earlier start, as road travel may also be slower than usual.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation warned against 3.32 meters high tide at 5:22 PM today.

IMD issued “extremely heavy rainfall” warning on August 17 for Telangana, Karnataka on August 18 and 19 and for Madhya Pradesh on August 18.

Flash flood in Mandi "Multiple flash flood incidents reported today in Mandi district at Panarsa, Takoli and Nagwain areas along the Mandi–Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh–Manali National Highway," ANI quoted Mandi ASP Sachin Hiremath as saying.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 261 deaths in two months period between June 20 and August 16, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). Many of them were victims of landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution and house collapses while others lost their lives in road accidents.

He added, “Connectivity on the highway has been blocked at several points. There has been no report of human loss in the incidents.”